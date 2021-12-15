ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Traffic alert: Portion of I-690 eastbound in Syracuse closed

By Rylee Kirk
 2 days ago
Update, 4:15 p.m.: All lanes have been reopened. Syracuse, N.Y. — A portion of Interstate 690 eastbound had to be closed Wednesday afternoon after a car slid under a...

Catskill man who burst into flames from police Taser dies at Syracuse hospital

Catskill, N.Y. — The state attorney general’s office has joined the investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Catskill man who suffered severe burns when he burst into flames after Catskill police used a Taser to subdue him. Jason Jones died late Wednesday afternoon after being removed from a ventilator in an intensive care unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Inmate hangs himself at Onondaga County Justice Center

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 38-year-old inmate at the Onondaga County Justice Center died by suicide late Thursday night, deputies said. Around 11:30 p.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell after strangling himself with a bedsheet, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
Upstate NY high school student, 18, dies of Covid-19

Wendy Liberatore, Times Union, Albany, N.Y. (TNS) An 18-year-old Queensbury High School student died Wednesday of COVID-19, one of a small number of people under age 19 statewide who have died of the disease since the pandemic began in March 2020. The district posted about his death on its website...
