Pack your gear and get ready to head off to join the ARKS in the desert city of Retem with Aina and Manon. This new city, and its climate, should be a breath of fresh, yet dry, air for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players after spending all their time in Aelio. After all, there’s new stuff to explore and there are new enemies to slay, all of them armed with heavy artillery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO