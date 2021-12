Planet Earth appears to be getting a hearty dose of attention in future US space strategy. On Wednesday (December 1), the National Space Council (NSC) convened for the very first time under Kamala Harris, the Vice President of U.S. Harris highlighted that space planners should gaze down on their home planet and also out into the cosmos during the live-streamed session, which was hosted at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO