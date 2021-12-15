Sustainability, data analytics and more: 3 trends in the future of healthcare

Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise, provides his predictions for data management trends that will emerge in 2022. For decades, managing data essentially meant collecting, storing and occasionally accessing it. That has all changed in recent years, as businesses look for the critical information that can be pulled from the massive amounts of data being generated, accessed and stored in myriad locations, from corporate data centres to the cloud and the edge. Given that, data analytics – helped by such modern technologies as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning – has become a must-have capability and in 2022, the importance will be amplified. Enterprises need to rapidly parse through data – much of it unstructured – to find the information that will drive business decisions. They also need to create a modern data environment in which to make that happen.

