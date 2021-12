Back in June, Apple announced during WWDC21 that it would eventually allow app developers to create custom App Store product pages. This enables them to showcase different contents — such as icons, screenshots, and descriptions — to different people. Developers will get access to statistics based on each product page to find out which appeals to users the most. Additionally, they will have the option to share custom pages through unique links to highlight certain in-app events or features at a particulate time. The Cupertino giant is now rolling out these new additions to all registered developers worldwide.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO