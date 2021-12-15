ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Radio personality Dave Ramsey accused of firing staffer who took COVID-19 precautions

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 2 days ago
Radio personality Dave Ramsey is accused of firing an employee over COVID-19 precautions they took, a lawsuit filed by a former staffer says.

Former employee Brad Amos filed a lawsuit against Lampo Group LLC, called Ramsey Solutions, on Monday alleging he was fired from the company for taking COVID-19 precautions and not subscribing to the company's religious beliefs.

Amos says he was fired on July 31, 2020 after months of disagreeing with the company’s relaxed rules on COVID-19, with supervisors saying he “was not a good fit” and had a “lack of humility.”

Amos alleges the supervisors said one of the reasons he wasn’t a good fit was because he “would stand off to the side all of the time,” which Amos said he did as a COVID-19 measure. Amos also says the “lack of humility” comment was in regards to him not subscribing to the company’s religious beliefs.

Amos, a senior video editor, said in the lawsuit that the company did not take COVID-19 seriously and hosted an in-person meeting with 900 employees in March 2020 a day after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Employees were also mocked for wearing masks or taking COVID-19 precautions in the office, according to Amos.

Amos said he has been careful of the virus since his wife is prone to pneumonia and his child has Coats' disease. However, when he brought up the concerns to supervisors, they allegedly told him to “pray and keep moving forward.”

Ramsey Solutions said in a statement there is “no merit” to the lawsuit and Amos claims are “false statements.”

“Mr. Amos was fired during a meeting to discuss his poor performance with his leaders, where he insulted his most senior leader. He was not terminated for his religious beliefs or for how he wanted to handle COVID. Ramsey Solutions' stance has always been that we will comply with applicable laws and regulations related to COVID,” the company’s statement reads.

“The company is fully prepared to defend this lawsuit and prevail. Clearly, the lawsuit's only purpose is to smear Ramsey Solutions' reputation and extort a large settlement,” they added.

