Smith and the Eagles will no longer play Washington on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within Washington's organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, the Football Team will restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The two-day delay could also help Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) get healthier, as he had been listed as questionable for the Week 15 contest before the game was postponed Friday. While Hurts was sidelined in the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Jets, Gardner Minshew filled in admirably at quarterback but didn't show much of a rapport with Smith, who finished with two receptions for 15 yards on four targets.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO