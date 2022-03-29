ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Oklahoma's Best BBQ Spot

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best authentic BBQ spot in Oklahoma is The Butcher BBQ Stand in Wellston. The menu features classics full and half racks of ribs, brisket, smoked sausage, chicken, and turkey.

Here's what the website says about the eatery :

"This rustic shack just off the highway has all the meats you could ask for: turkey, brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, ribs … even Twinkies! Reviewers rave about the Apple Pie BBQ Beans—be sure to order some before they run out."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best authentic BBQ spots.

