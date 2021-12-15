ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fed funds futures price in hike by May 2022 after Fed statement

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures on the federal funds rate on Wednesday have priced in a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by May next year after the U.S. central bank doubled the pace of tapering per month and flagged three rate increases in 2022.

The fed funds market has fully priced in Fed tightening by May. Traders have factored a 50% chance of a move in March 2022.

For 2022, fed funds futures are betting on three hikes consistent with the Fed statement.

The Fed, signaling its inflation target has been met, said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 and another three in 2023 as it battles persistently high inflation.

The more liquid eurodollar futures market, meanwhile, indicated that the first Fed hike could either be in May or June, with three hikes factored in as well.

“It’s largely in line with market expectations. Markets are perhaps a little bit more hawkish than that,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist, at Oxford Economics in New York.

“But, I think it’s a fairly balanced view in terms of the outlook so from a markets perspective I don’t think it should trigger a massive tightening of financial conditions.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Federal Funds Rate#Futures Market#The Federal Reserve#Oxford Economics
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Fed's Waller: Inflation alarmingly high, hike will be warranted shortly after taper ends

Taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as the spring. Baseline outlook is for inflation to moderate but watching expectations closely. Waller is a hawk but calling for an quick rate hike after the sped-up taper is especially hawkish. This is certainly a shift. Previously he had said he wanted to have 'space' to hike as soon as Q2 but now he's calling for it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall, curve slightly flattens

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields were lower on Friday, though off session lows, as traders assessed the recent hawkish Federal Reserve stance as it bank tries to balance rising inflation against the economic toll of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Yields edged up in the short...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Daly: may need 2 or 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

Dec 17 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said that if the economy grows next year as she expects it will, it may be appropriate to raise interest rates two or three times, a faster policy tightening than she had expected just weeks ago.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy