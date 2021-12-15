ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aline’ Film, “Freely Inspired by Life of Celine Dion,” Debuts Trailer

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Aline , the unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, now has a trailer and an official poster.

The film is a showcase for César Award winner Valérie Lemercier, who directed from a script she co-wrote with Brigitte Buc. She also takes the title role as, well, not Celine Dion but rather a gifted singer named Aline Dieu, playing her from ages 5 to 50 in the fictional musical dramedy “freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.” Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté round out the cast.

Per official press materials, the plot follows Aline as “her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star. As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to best-selling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy-Claude and the other with her adoring audiences.”

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, is set for release Jan. 21.

Hello Magazine

Celine Dion sparks Christmas joy and thought with uplifting new post

Celine Dion hasn't let a difficult time with her health keep her down, as she continues to uplift and delight fans with her social media posts. The superstar singer took to Instagram to share a clip to her Stories, a snippet from one of her music videos of herself recording a song in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic 'Aline' Hitting Theaters

"You didn't lose me. Love won, that's all." Roadside Attractions has debuted the official US trailer for the film Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, this strange "unofficial" biopic of Celine Dion. The film is about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but they couldn't use her real name so it's called Aline Dieu instead, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier, it's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film" but I think that's up to everyone who watches to decide. The youngest of a hardworking French-Canadian couple’s 14 children is propelled to global music superstardom in Aline, a fictional musical dramedy freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, written, directed and starring the two-time César Award winner. It also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. This still looks wacky and weird but actually quite endearing.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Sonic 2” Film Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” whilst also confirming the first trailer for the new film is expected to air during The Game Awards – specifically at 8pm US-ET. The poster follows hot on the heels of the news that Colleen...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

‘Aline’: See Trailer for Unauthorized and Unorthodox Celine Dion Biopic

The life and career of Celine Dion is the inspiration of an upcoming, unorthodox, and unauthorized biopic titled Aline, written, directed, and starring Valérie Lemercier. The movie made a buzz on the film festival circuit for its bizarre approach to Dion’s story — Aline markets itself as “fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion” — as well as Lemercier’s portrayal of the singer, playing “Aline Dieu” from the ages of five to 50. Early in the new trailer, the 57-year-old Lemercier is seen as the preteen Dieu. In that same scene, a record exec mistakenly calls Aline “Celine,” a clever nod to the film’s inspiration.
MOVIES
Variety

Pedro Almodóvar Praises Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ as ‘Amazingly Brilliant and Completely Schizophrenic’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Pedro Almodóvar describes his scripts as making a dish. “They need a lot of cooking time in the oven,” he says. Applying that logic to “Parallel Mothers,” it took about 10 to 12 years. Almodóvar has been writing since he was a child, but his initial goal was to be a novelist. But life had different plans — in the form of 23 scripts (so far) and an Oscar for original screenplay for “Talk to Her” (2002). Almodóvar is in love with...
MOVIES
Variety

Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale-Bound Debut ‘Talking About The Weather’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Films Boutique (“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds”) has acquired “Talking About The Weather,” Annika Pinske’s contemporary debut film which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section. The movie follows Clara, who has left her native East Germany and is living a bohemian life in Berlin, teaching philosophy while finishing her PhD. Between an affair with one of her students and her testy friendship with thesis advisor Margot, she barely has time to see her 15-year-old daughter, who mostly lives with her ex. But when Clara visits her mother for a weekend, she finds herself...
MOVIES
