ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Relief Warriors collecting donations for people impacted by tornadoes

By Sydney Simone
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LERw6_0dNq1Bfa00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) - In the wake of this horrific devastation in Kentucky and several other states , a disaster relief organization in Houston, Texas is sending aid to those in need.

The “Texas Relief Warriors” is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Texans during a crisis. However, their help extends outside of the state borders. This time they’re providing aid and support to the states impacted by the tornadoes.

Teenager shot dead in Pharr, police searching for 16-year-old suspect

The group is collecting donations to send to Kentucky. Texas Relief Warriors are asking Houstonians and people in surrounding areas to give money or donate necessary items. All materials will be sent to Mayfield and Bowling Green, Kentucky.

They need items like non-perishable food, diapers, heavy-duty trash bags, and cleaning supplies are in high demand. The founder of the organization says the goal is to be able to send a plane full of relief aid to help displaced victims.

During Harvey, people came from all over the United States to help us. It wasn’t just our neighbors in Louisiana. Of course, they had a huge presence here. But, people from all over the U.S came to help us and it’s important that we depend on each other. And that we step up and that we help out whenever there’s something so catastrophic that happens in a community.

Cara Adams, Founder of Texas Relief Warriors

The group is in the midst of collecting Christmas toys for the kids impacted by Hurricane Ida. Additional toys collected will be sent to the children in Kentucky.

A holiday surprise: Local principal asks students to spot the Elf on the Shelf

To give money, visit the Texas Relief Warriors website. You’ll find two Amazon wish lists . One of them is for Bowling Green and one for Mayfield.

All items such as clothes, food, shoes, toys, and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at Grace Presbyterian Church . They’re open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Among The Texas Relief Warriors, Houston’s “Mattress Mack” is also collecting donations. Along with The American Red Cross .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas has built 6 miles of wire border fencing along Rio Grande under Operation Lone Star

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June announced the state would "step up" and erect its own border barrier along the Rio Grande, only six miles of wire fencing so far has been completed, some of it just temporary razor fence coils laid on the ground, officials with the Texas Military Department said Thursday. This includes 2 miles of concertina wire placed on the ground in Starr County near Rio Grande City where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit on Saturday with other state officials.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Organ donor’s mother recalls impact of donation on families

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is about one week away, one mother is sharing the importance of giving the gift of life this holiday season. “Her now, she’s my hero, she’s my hero,” said Rosie Valdez, the mother of Regina Valdez who died when she was 32 years old. “She got sick with the flu, and […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD to host Christmas toy giveaway

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department and the City of McAllen will be hosting their 20th annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at McAllen Municipal Park. City officials, police officers, volunteers and sponsors of the event will be providing children with the […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Pharr, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season some may be facing homelessness and struggling with food insecurity, but the Ozanam Center in Brownsville is preparing to receive more people. The Ozanam Center’s director, Victor Maldonado, said the center provides shelter, meals, a good pantry and is expecting an increase soon. “We are preparing because we […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Butters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Butters Butters is one year old. He was brought in with […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen estimates 38,000 residents were vaccinated in 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen hosted their final vaccine clinic for the 2021 year Thursday. Health Director Josh Ramirez reflected on the past year combating the pandemic and said it was one of the most challenging years yet. “We worked for the citizens because it’s the people we’re trying to protect every […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Christmas#The Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Charity#Kiah#Texans#Houstonians#The Texas Relief Warriors#Bowling Green#Grace Presbyterian Church
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Benito Treviño Milestone

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Benito Treviño and his wife Toni recently delivered a load of native plants to the United States and Wildlife Service. They are conducting a revegetation project on the Delaney Tract of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. “7,984. We still need to total up to 10,000″, said Treviño. Benito and […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police continue search for ‘The Grinch’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is fast approaching, and local law enforcement is having some holiday fun with their search of “The Grinch.” On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department received numerous calls of Grinch sightings by Highway 48 and Minnesota, according to police. The Brownsville PD Christmas Enforcement Division responded with the speed of 9 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Tax Office Substation temporarily closed for repairs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mcallen Tax Office Substation will be temporarily closed for several days due to repairs. Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. closed the office for repairs on Thursday. The McAllen Tax Office Substation is located at 300 East Hackberry Avenue. The tax office will reopen on Tuesday, December 21, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local hemp farm opens, growth in industry expected

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of hemp trees swayed their leaves in the wind in the greenhouse of a hemp farm located in western Hidalgo County. “We are not aware of anybody doing this type of volume actually south of Houston,” said Roberto Morales, owner of Healing Bloom Farm. Healing Bloom […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
ValleyCentral

Texas Military Department constructing border fencing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department held its weekly update Thursday to provide updates on border fence construction. Since Dec. 9th Texas DPS has made more than 8,000 criminal arrests at the border and more than 82,000 migrant apprehensions. As a result from Governor Greg Abbott’s order […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya PD hosting drive-thru toy giveaway

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department will hold a drive-thru toy giveaway. The toy giveaway will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya. The event take place at La Joya City Hall located at 701 […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

How to find a healthy routine during the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It can be difficult to stick to a healthy routine during the holiday season. With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve within a month of each other, the holiday season can be a time of rest, relaxation and sometimes over-consumption. But, cancer-survivor Mayra Arellano takes her health seriously. She’s been leading […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Be aware of scammers when donating, say BBB experts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donating to organizations and charities to help tornado victims in the Midwest can be helpful. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises being aware of who one is donating to. Hilda Martinez who is the BBB President said scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of people, especially during […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to assist renters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program is available for renters, and Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is still accepting applications for those in need. The rental and operations manager for CDCB, Crystal Losoya, says 12.7 million dollars of Cares Act money was distributed to Cameron County for the assistance of […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy