Meet Nana Baubles, the owner of the world's largest Christmas ornament collection

When it's time to trim the Christmas tree this year, we know that you will want to grab your tried-and-true ornaments that you have been using year after year, and for good reason, the memories they hold are priceless. And while they're a surefire way to spruce up your, well, spruce, we think DIY Christmas ornaments can be just as meaningful. (Especially if you can turn making handmade ornaments into a fun Christmas activity for the family and create memories together!) Whether you're already in the holiday spirit and can't wait to get to work, or want to hold off on making them until you've picked out your tree, there's never a wrong time to start thinking about what homemade Christmas ornaments you want to create this season.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO