Mercedes man in custody for child sex crimes
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Dec. 14 Mercedes Police investigators issued two felony warrants in the Sullivan City/La Joya are for Cayetano Galvan for purported crimes against children.
According to police, Galvan was considered a flight risk and had eluded investigators. He was spotted trying to flee, but was pulled over and arrested without incident.
Police said Galvan was formally charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a child.
He was arraigned before Judge Juan Alvarez and received a total bond of $150,000. Galvan was remanded to the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office until bond is posted.
The Mercedes Police Department thanks the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, US Border Patrol, and the La Joya Police Department who assisted investigators in their efforts.
