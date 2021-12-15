ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes man in custody for child sex crimes

By Jesse Mendez
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Dec. 14 Mercedes Police investigators issued two felony warrants in the Sullivan City/La Joya are for Cayetano Galvan for purported crimes against children.

According to police, Galvan was considered a flight risk and had eluded investigators. He was spotted trying to flee, but was pulled over and arrested without incident.

Police said Galvan was formally charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a child.

He was arraigned before Judge Juan Alvarez and received a total bond of $150,000. Galvan was remanded to the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office until bond is posted.

The Mercedes Police Department thanks the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, US Border Patrol, and the La Joya Police Department who assisted investigators in their efforts.

ValleyCentral

Police search for persons of interest in food thefts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of two people. According to police, they are persons of interest in thefts that have been occurring throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Police say the subjects were recorded on surveillance walking into Sam’s Club in Brownsville and taking food merchandise (meat) from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes announces Interim Chief of Police

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has appointed an Interim Police Chief after the retirement of former Chief Roy Quintanilha. Assistant Chief of Police Blanca Sanchez has been named as the Mercedes Interim Chief of Police effective Dec. 17, according to a release by the City of Mercedes. Sanchez holds a Master Peace […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes: Man arrested for series of thefts

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police arrested a man for several thefts involving car parts. Exiquio Gutierrez was arrested on Monday for a series of thefts, according to a post by Mercedes Public Safety Department. The post states that Gutierrez was arrested after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. Police were able to clear […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Man indicted after 3 bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against man authorities said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says Jason Thornburg was indicted Monday on a charge of […]
TEXAS STATE
