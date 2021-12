In the latest episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy, Amy, and Chris are each dealing with their own personal struggles. Tammy specifically has only been home from rehab a short while, and despite making amazing progress during her stay, is falling back into old habits. Her family, Chris in particular, think that Tammy’s new relationship is holding her back from achieving the goals that the doctor has set in place for her. Is Tammy really in a healthy relationship this time or has she fallen for yet another man who will enable her addiction? Read on to get the details about Tammy’s latest romance.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO