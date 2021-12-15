Wind uproots 70-foot pine tree that crashes onto roof of Englewood home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A teacher in Englewood is happy he wasn’t home but worried about his dog when a 70-foot pine tree crashed onto the top of his house, uprooted by intense winds on Wednesday .

“The first [though was about] my dog, I was mostly concerned about my dog,” Brian Woodworth said.

He’s lived in the home on Lincoln Street for 13 years and was considering removing the large pine tree before winds forced it up by the roots out of the ground.

“I’ve been worried about that tree for a couple of years. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the time to save up to get it cut out,” Woodworth said.

A gust of wind knocked it down, on top of his house. His next-door neighbor is counting her blessings.



“So thankful. I’ve been here almost 30 years and I’ve been so just so afraid of this tree,” Mary McNamara said.

McNamara’s husband Mel passed away six years ago.

“He’s looking out for me for sure,” she said. “He left me six years ago. This weekend was our anniversary and his birthday and it’s just very special to me he’s still here, watching over me.”

They are all thankful no one was injured and they’re trying to find the silver lining.



“I wanted to live in an older Denver neighborhood because I do love the big trees. My house didn’t have any. I was sad about that, but on a day like this, it’s maybe for the best,” Michelle Patton said.

“It smells like Christmas. You could probably gather some branches and make a wreath,” Patton said.

