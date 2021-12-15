ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Delays on Mass Pike in Chicopee after crash

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGdyN_0dNpzkPL00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Chicopee caused traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Social media threat being investigated at Westfield High School

According to MassDOT, one lane was closed on the westbound side after Exit 49 on I-90 due to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The traffic was backed up for approximately 4 miles.

MAP: Mass Pike in Chicopee

The accident has since been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now reopen, according to MassDOT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Traffic
WWLP

Pittsfield declares snow emergency

The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency from December 18 at 7 a.m. to December 20 at 7 a.m. The city says this is in preparation of the upcoming inclement weather event.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Mass Pike#Westfield High School#Massdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy