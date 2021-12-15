Delays on Mass Pike in Chicopee after crash
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Chicopee caused traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.
According to MassDOT, one lane was closed on the westbound side after Exit 49 on I-90 due to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The traffic was backed up for approximately 4 miles.
MAP: Mass Pike in Chicopee
The accident has since been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now reopen, according to MassDOT.
