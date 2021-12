Day one of the early signing period ended with Florida tight end Mason Taylor signing his letter of intent and officially joining the LSU football program. Taylor is a three-star prospect just outside the top-20 at his position. He comes from about as good a football pedigree as you can get, his father is Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and his uncle is former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas. Taylor and Thomas were teammates together in Miami for 15 seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO