Meet Nana Baubles, the owner of the world's largest Christmas ornament collection

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Welsh woman known as 'Nana Baubles' has broken...

fremonttribune.com

guinnessworldrecords.com

"Nana Baubles" breaks record with over 1,700 Christmas decorations

Sylvia Pope (UK) has a colossal collection of Christmas baubles. It's so large in fact, that she has broken the record for the world's largest collection of Christmas bauble ornaments. Sylvia, also known as Nana Baubles, lives in Swansea, Wales and owns a staggering 1,760 of the hanging decorations. However,...
