Kim Potter trial: Use of force expert testifies Potter's use of force was excessive, inappropriate

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge argued to bar any more testimony from police witnesses about their legal opinions on use of deadly force in the Kim Potter trial. The motion came after former Brooklyn Center police sergeant Mychal Johnson said he believed Potter would have been justified under state statute to use deadly force on a fleeing Daunte Wright.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Day two of testimony has wrapped up in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.
A former supervisor testified Friday in Kim Potter's manslaughter trial that the then-officer had the right to use deadly force to prevent Daunte Wright from driving away and harming him in the process. Mychal Johnson, a former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police sergeant, testified that he arrived at the scene as...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Witness testimony entered a third day Friday in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.
In the opening statements of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter's trial, the defense and prosecution signaled that their arguments will largely focus on a debate over whether the situation surrounding Daunte Wright's death called for use of a taser. Potter, who is on trial for manslaughter, claims she mistook...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The jury was sent home early in the Kim Potter trial Friday due to the snowstorm in southern Minnesota. Before the early adjournment, Brooklyn Center police Major Mychal Johnson testified he was reaching into Daunte Wright's car from the passenger side during the April 11th traffic stop when Potter shot Wright. Johnson told the court, "what happened after that...I heard the verbal command of Taser, Taser, Taser, and then what happened...then I heard a loud pop." Officer Johnson also testified that he took Potter's gun from her holster fearing she may harm herself. The trial is set to resume Monday morning.
Former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon testified on Thursday that Kim Potter "was a fine officer" and was known for handling her calls and doing her police reports. Potter is charged with manslaughter for allegedly mistaking her handgun for her Taser and fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
The United States and Australia signed an agreement Wednesday to ease access by their justice departments to digital phone and email records needed in criminal investigations.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the agreement would allow both to obtain "timely access" to electronic information vital for serious crime investigations.
Coming under the US Cloud Act, the agreement will allow them to request and obtain suspects' electronic communications from telecoms companies in the other country, without first going through a laborious process in the courts.
In effect, it means Australian investigators will be able to obtain the communications of a suspect even if they are held on a server located inside the United States and US justice authorities are not part of the investigation.
Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright, testified in her own defense Friday. Prosecutors cross-examined her about the differences between her handgun and her Taser.
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
The lawyer for Gabby Petito’s family suggested there may soon be charges filed against “additional individuals” after authorities confirmed Brian Laundrie, her fiancé and the lone person of interest in her strangulation slaying, died by suicide. Attorney Richard Stafford floated the possibility in a press release late Tuesday, which also...
The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
James and Jennifer Crumbley shared an intimate moment in court when the father of suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley mouthed the words “I love you” to his wife. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, the parents appeared before a judge in the Rochester Hills...
A 28-year-old man in China has been convicted of stealing $24,000 by lifting his sleeping ex-girlfriend’s eyelids to outsmart her cellphone’s facial recognition system, according to media reports. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and fined the equivalent of $3,100 for stealing from his ex’s mobile...
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The attorney for accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley told a judge Monday that the teen doesn't pose a danger to other children and asked that he be moved from the Oakland County Jail into a youth facility. "I honestly do not believe my...
A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
Tom Hanks son Chet’s ex-girlfriend is denying she assaulted the wannabe rapper or stealing his money to pay her rent. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Kiana Parker is asking the court to dismiss all claims brought by Chet. Article continues below advertisement. In May, Chet sued Kiana...
Triple killer Jordan Monaghan is facing life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his newborn baby girl and toddler son by smothering, and six years later killing his new partner with a drug overdose.The 30-year-old, a manipulative and controlling gambling addict, obstructed the airways of his helpless children in separate murders in January and August, 2013.After further information came to light, police reviewed the deaths of Ruby, aged 24 days, and Logan, aged 21 months, and in 2018, Monaghan was arrested.He was on police bail for the child murders when he murdered his new girlfriend with a deadly cocktail...
Comments / 0