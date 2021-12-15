Kim Potter trial: Use of force expert testifies Potter's use of force was excessive, inappropriate

The United States and Australia signed an agreement Wednesday to ease access by their justice departments to digital phone and email records needed in criminal investigations. US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the agreement would allow both to obtain "timely access" to electronic information vital for serious crime investigations. Coming under the US Cloud Act, the agreement will allow them to request and obtain suspects' electronic communications from telecoms companies in the other country, without first going through a laborious process in the courts. In effect, it means Australian investigators will be able to obtain the communications of a suspect even if they are held on a server located inside the United States and US justice authorities are not part of the investigation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO