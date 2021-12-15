ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it's pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In a sharp policy shift, the Fed announced Wednesday that it will shrink its monthly...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

Why Is the Federal Reserve Reducing Stimulus? What Impact Will This Have on Stimulus Check Payments?

There has been the latest news related to the Federal reserve and more details and updates are framed in the following manner. The Federal Reserve has been in the intention of confirming the level of fiscal stimulus into and reduction level guesses this has been the confirmation to reduce the level of the seamless financial position forward.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Congress
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Mortgages
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Coming Fed rate hikes mean one thing: Pay off that credit card debt. Now.

The Federal Reserve just gave consumers with revolving credit card balances their top New Year’s resolution: Dump that debt ASAP. To beat back inflation, the Fed is signaling that, starting next year, it expects to hike its benchmark rate, which has hovered near zero percent. Any upward rate moves by the Fed can increase the costs for certain borrowers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy