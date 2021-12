There is no Real Housewives maxim more consistent, more franchise-spanning than “own it.” The two-word admonition is most associated with the woman who made it her catchphrase, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna, but the concept predates her and extends far beyond the West Coast. “Own it” is simply a reminder that being on a reality show means having to confront (on camera) the less polished aspects of your life: the divorces, the legal issues, the tabloid headlines. Housewives can often skate through a season or two unscathed, but eventually every cast member will find herself with a target on her back, and it’s how she handles her time in the hot seat that determines her future on the series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO