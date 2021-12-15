Football Team's Charles Leno: Not on injury report

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
Urban Meyer's disastrous debut season in the NFL came to a predictable but arguably premature end on Thursday, in the wake of an incendiary report that Meyer kicked a Jaguars player during the preseason (among countless other things to happen this season). While he might be public enemy No. 1...
During the last couple hours of the Early Signing Day morning, Georgia football and the rest of the college world saw one of the biggest shockers to ever happen on a signing day. Five-star defensive back Travis Hunter has been an FSU pledge since March 2020, and now he is...
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
