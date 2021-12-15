Panthers' John Miller: Full participant Wednesday

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
