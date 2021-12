CLEVELAND — A number of COVID-19 outbreaks around the league has widened and worsened, and nowhere is it having more of an impact than Cleveland. Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and Coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will likely miss Saturday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit. While this is on a larger scale, the Browns dealt with a similar outbreak late last season. Stefanski tested positive on the eve of Cleveland’s playoff appearance and watched the Browns beat rival Pittsburgh in an AFC wild-card game from his basement at home.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO