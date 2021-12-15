ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas launches fund to spur fair, affordable housing. Here's how it will work.

By Bill Hethcock
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas City Council has approved a public-private investment plan aimed at easing the strain of rising housing costs on families and spurring economic development...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas startup lands $20M to build electronic waste recycling facilities

As electronics become ubiquitous in daily life, a Dallas startup is looking to keep the rare earth minerals they are composed of out of the landfill. Momentum Technologies, a recycling tech company focused on electronic and battery waste, announced Dublin-based industrial company TechMet and local private equity firm Tailwater Capital’s portfolio company Freestone HoldCo, which focuses on infrastructure and manufacturing investments, have inked a definitive agreement to lead a $20 million investment in the company.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 10, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas Business Journal

Real estate leader launches crowdfunding platform for non-accredited investors

With nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, a local entrepreneur is looking to help others break into the state’s burgeoning market. After forming a venture aimed at accredited investors earlier this year, former Triten Real Estate Partners principal Ty Lee has launched Common Dwelling, a newly launched Regulation A fundraising platform focused on helping non-accredited investors find opportunities in residential real estate.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Mcmahon
Dallas Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 10, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Dallas City Council#The Real Estate Council
Dallas Business Journal

Renting beats buying in Dallas-Fort Worth and 7 other major U.S. markets, housing index shows

Prices on new and existing homes are soaring across Dallas-Fort Worth, and so is the cost of rent, making it a tough choice for folks on the fence between signing a mortgage note or a lease. But the decision is clear-cut in eight major metropolitan areas — DFW and Houston among them —if your goal is to build long-term wealth, a new analysis indicates.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Business Journal

Tenant Representation Firms

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed Tenant Representation Firms beginning September 30. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for this list, your company have tenant representation brokers and have a location within one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. Of the 109 eligible companies surveyed, 35 responded. The Dallas Business Journal cannot independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Dallas Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy