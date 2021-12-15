ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Fritz Pettyjohn: The PFD and the constitutional convention

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmwW7_0dNpxd9q00

Why does our Constitution give us the chance, every 10 years, to call for a constitutional convention? The answer is in Article I, sec. 2, which declares “All political power is inherent in the people. All government originates with the people.” If this is true, the people must have the right to intervene in the normal workings of their government, when the necessity arises.

In the 62 years since the Alaska Constitution went into effect, such an intervention has not been needed. Now, for the first time, it clearly is. Alaska’s politicians have failed to resolve the future of the Permanent Fund Dividend.

Partisan and personal rivalries have divided the Legislature into two warring factions. One wants the so-called full dividend, according to a formula adopted in the 1980s, which was followed until 2015.

Another feels the state needs much or most of this money to provide the government services that Alaskans are accustomed to.

For the past five years these two factions have been at war with one another, and legislative sessions are dominated by this issue. Countless special sessions have been called.

Nothing seems to work. Legislators, and governors, come and go. Elections are held. Promises are made. There’s no reason to hope that more elections, and new people, will change a thing.

If our politicians can’t resolve this issue, the people can. They must vote for a convention, and then elect delegates who they know and trust. They must closely monitor the deliberations of the convention, and in the end they must decide if the solution offered is acceptable.

Are the people of Alaska capable of this? Are there qualified men and women who are able and willing to serve as delegates? What are we afraid of? Ourselves?

They won’t admit it, but those opposed to a convention are afraid of the people. They feel they can’t be trusted with this kind of power. Left unsaid is the belief that only an elite is qualified for such weighty matters, and the people aren’t.

Or maybe the real reason for their opposition is that they just don’t like the dividend. In fact, the convention would have only one power, the power to propose amendments. And then it’s up to the people to decide. Yes or no? Is the solution offered acceptable?I think the people of this state are perfectly capable of exercising this power responsibly. So did the men and women who wrote our Constitution. Do you? If you don’t trust the people, who do you trust? Some elite?

That’s not the Alaska way. That’s not the American way. There’s much more that needs to be discussed on this issue, and everyone’s voice deserves to be heard. We have a little less than a year before we, collectively, render our decision at the ballot box. I will continue to argue, as forcefully as I can, that the people should trust themselves. And that if you want the dividend, you should vote for the convention.

Fritz Pettyjohn got his start in Alaska politics working for Governor Jay Hammond, who was responsible for beginning the permanent fund dividend program.

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Alaskan leaders form group opposing a constitutional convention

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The group "Defend Our Constitution” was formed to oppose the upcoming question that will be put to Alaska voters next year, "shall there be a constitutional convention?" A ballot question asking Alaska voters whether to hold a constitutional convention appears on the state-wide ballot every...
Must Read Alaska

Fritz Pettyjohn: The indestructible Don Young

Don Young has run for Congress 25 times, and lost once, in 1972, to incumbent Nick Begich, who was killed in a plane crash three weeks before the election. He beat Emil Notti in 1973, and then, successively, State Senators Willie Hensley, Eben Hopson and Pat Rodey. After defeating Pat Parnell and Dave Carlson, he faced Begich’s widow, Peggy, in 1984 and 1986. Then he crushed Peter Gruenstein in 1988, but had a serious challenge from Valdez Mayor John Devens in 1990 and 1992, winning with less than a majority the second time.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Permanent Fund#Constitutional Convention#Sec#Alaskans
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly a third of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated, new poll finds

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Minimum Wage Set to Increase Again in 2022

Illinois' minimum wage is set for another increase next year. On Jan. 1, 2022 the state's minimum wage increases to $12 per hour. The rate will continue to increase on Jan. 1 each year until it hits $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025. In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
POLITICS
Business Insider

McConnell says 'the public needs to know' what the January 6 committee is finding even though he tanked an effort to create a bipartisan commission

McConnell said Thursday that "the public needs to know" what the January 6 committee is uncovering. But in May, McConnell led Senate Republicans in tanking a bill that would've created a bipartisan commission. "I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission'... would uncover crucial new facts," he said at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy