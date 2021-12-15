Touring Under-Specified Spiritually Significant Spaces

We love the manger scene at Christmas, don’t we? Ever since St. Francis of Assisi made the first one in 1223, Christians of all sorts have loved seeing the tender scene of the stable at Bethlehem. Tiny Nativity sets on our coffee tables. Carved wooden family heirlooms under our Christmas trees. Large realistic statuary in front of the altar of our church. We love the sight of all the animals gathered into the stable around the manger. We see the shepherds there, running in from their flocks to worship the newborn baby. The angels who proclaimed His birth hover nearby, trumpets in hand, trailing banners that read, “Gloria In Excelsis Deo.” The sweet old man leaning on his staff must be St. Joseph. A misreading of Scripture sometimes places the three wise men in the Nativity scene too, though it was probably at least a couple of years later that they made their appearance. Every manger scene features the Blessed Virgin Mary looking down lovingly at her newborn son. Even the most spartan Christian denominations trot out a Nativity scene at Christmas. No one could object to these warm and fuzzy images. And then, there’s the baby—tiny and perfect and cooing up at His mother and foster father. Just looking at Him gives us a warm glow, a feeling that all is right with the world once more. We look at this idyllic scene and smile.

