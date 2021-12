State Rep. Greg Markkanen, of Hancock, today voted to provide needed support for Michigan patients and schools as they face challenges due to COVID-19. Supplemental funding measures approved in a vote by the Michigan House invest over $1 billion in federal relief dollars to continue moving the state forward. Hospitals and clinics on the front lines of the fight against COVID – dangerously short-staffed with many available jobs unfilled – would receive $300 million for recruitment and retention. The funds work to boost staffing levels and provide people with the care they need.

