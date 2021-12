I grew up in the west side of Puerto Rico, where the only place where I could find beauty products was at my local pharmacy. That’s how I discovered Herbal Essences and its iconic smell that brings me so much nostalgia of those days where I could only dream about working in beauty. That being said, I couldn’t be more happy to have chatted with Rachel Zipperian, the Senior Scientist and Communications Manager of Herbal Essences at Procter & Gamble (P&G), where she’s responsible for developing some of the brand’s most iconic formulas, including its bio:renew collections. As an ambassador she’s often speaking about the brand’s new launches and upcoming innovations with the goal of amplifying the new products and the story behind them. With almost two decades of working with the company, Rachel has grown from her days as an intern to where she is now by chasing her own mentors and staying curious.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO