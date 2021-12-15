ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Star Wars,’ ‘LOTR’ Films Among New Titles Added to National Film Registry

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library of Congress has added 25 new titles to the National Film Registry and among them are films from the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings franchises. Per the...

963kklz.com

The Hollywood Reporter

National Board of Review Names ‘Licorice Pizza’ as Best Film of 2021

The National Board of Review has named Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza as its best film of 2021. The MGM/United Artists feature scored two more wins, including best director for Anderson and breakthrough performance for stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. “In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in part in a statement. Three films won two awards each: King Richard (best actor for Will Smith and supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis), The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Stop Making Sense, The Long Goodbye, Return of the Jedi, and More Added to National Film Registry

Since 1989, the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been accomplishing the important task of preserving films that “represent important cultural, artistic and historic achievements in filmmaking.” From films way back in 1897 all the way up to 2010, they’ve now reached 825 films that celebrate our heritage and encapsulate our film history.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The National Film Registry completes the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Bob Sirott provides the latest news in entertainment. Bob talks about the addition of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” “Cooley High,” “WALL-E,” and more to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, some late night highlights from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, and more!
MOVIES
Collider

Ridley Scott's 'Legend' Shows How Vital Music Is To Film

Director’s cuts: the best of them are powerful arguments for letting talented filmmakers go wild in the medium, while the worst are arguments against dodgy marketing labels. But I’ve been equally fascinated by what might be called “composer’s cuts”: those instances where a composer’s score for a film is completed, replaced for whatever reason, and then restored. They aren’t as easy to come by, and it’s not a one-to-one comparison with director’s cuts; a composer isn’t responsible for providing a consistent vision through every stage of production. But few elements can change the perception of pictures the way music can. A scene with the same editing, effects, and sound can be enhanced or ruined by the choice in underscore.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Apple Planning Documentary Exploring The History & Origins Of The Music Of The James Bond Movies

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of a number of documentaries set in the music industry, Apple is now planning a doc that takes a deep dive into the music of one of the great movie franchises. Apple has announced The Sound of 007, a feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music. Brought to audiences by MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland, the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in October to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series. The doc will go behind the lens into one of the greatest movie franchise...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Swan Song,’ ‘Witcher’ Returns, Film Registry Classics on TCM, ‘Shrink’ and ‘Swagger’ Finales

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars in Apple’s Black Mirror-like allegory Swan Song. Netflix’s buzzy The Witcher returns for a second season. Turner Classic Movies presents several of the cinema masterpieces recently chosen for induction into the National Film Registry. Will Ferrell confronts Paul Rudd in the finale of The Shrink Next Door, and basketball drama Swagger wraps its first season.
MOVIES
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment And Roadside Attractions Land Domestic Rights To Keke Palmer-Common Pic ‘Alice’ Prior To Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have snapped up U.S. rights to the dramatic thriller Alice, which will make its world premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, follwoing its world premiere at the festival, the film will released theatrically on Mar. 18, 2022.   The film stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller). After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon...
MOVIES
Variety

Final Predictions for 2022 Oscars Shortlists for Visual Effects, Original Song, International Feature and More

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be announcing shortlists on Monday for 10 Oscar races. The categories and number of films to be revealed are documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10), visual effects (10) and for the first time in history, sound (10). Acting as a progress report for studios, the shortlists provide insight on what is resonating with particular branches, especially among the best picture frontrunners. Awards strategists behind Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Jane Campion’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Women In Film Launches 2022 ‘Vote For Women’ Awards-Season Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Women In Film has released its awards-season ballot, recognizing all the women whose work behind the camera made this year’s biggest films possible. As critics and guilds start voting and handing out awards, the WIF #VoteForWomen ballot seeks to shine a light on the women and nonbinary film professionals for consideration. In a statement, Women In Film said, “Every year we see hundreds of women excelling at their roles as creative and craft leads on the set of films big and small, and we are too often dismayed by how few of them make it into the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Gregory Ellwood’s Top 10 Films and Top 10 Television Programs of 2021

When it comes to content, 2021 was a year of massive highs and disappointing lows. As vaccinations began being implemented around the world, in-person festivals returned providing a euphoric celebration of cinema. And a rush into pandemic production by studios and networks in 2020 provided some unexpected standouts this calendar year (“Belfast,” “Squid Game”). Unfortunately, that content push also led to some films and television programs that resonated like a PTSD reaction to the aftermath of the 2007 WGA writer’s strike. But such is the state of the world striving to adjust to a “new normal.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

Rare is the filmmaker with so many unrealized projects that there’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to them, but “rare” has always been an apt descriptor for Guillermo del Toro. You can probably count on one hand the number of foreign-born filmmakers who began their career making independent horror films in their native country (“Cronos,” “The Devil’s Backbone”) before bringing their talents to Hollywood blockbusters (“Hellboy,” “Pacific Rim”) and deserved Oscar winners (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”), all without altering their sensibility.
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Our cover subject Guillermo del Toro is one of the most prolific directors working today, but he’s acutely aware that it carries an important responsibility to other upcoming filmmakers. He executes that duty by producing movies that have him working with other artists, including animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Maya and the Three”) on his debut feature film, “The Book of Life.” He’s felt that obligation before and after winning his Oscar for best director for “The Shape of Water” (2017), which...
MOVIES
ComicBook

IMDb Announces Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series of 2022

We're only a few weeks away from the end of the year, which means it's time for IMDb to reveal its Top 10 lists of Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series, and Returning TV Series of 2022. Following on the reaction to its second DC FanDome trailer, coming in at Number 1 on the Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 list is Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Another DC film, The Flash, starring a duo of returning Dark Knights — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — takes the Number 10 spot. Three Marvel movies — Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — are Number 3 and 7, respectively.
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS

