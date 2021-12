Kroger has released new Covid-19 vaccination policies compelling its employees who have not been vaccinated to do so. According to Yahoo Life, the retail outlet told employees last week it would no longer offer paid emergency leave to unvaccinated employees who contract COVID, as of Jan. 1. Furthermore, all unvaccinated managers and non-union employees will have an extra $50 added to their monthly health plan costs.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO