WATCH: High Winds Make Driving Conditions Hazardous In Oklahoma Panhandle

Think the wind is gusty in Oklahoma City? Check out this Wednesday afternoon video from Guymon.

The video shows limited-to-zero view conditions along Highway 412, about 10 to 15 miles east of Guymon. It was sent to News 9 by viewer Kevin Martin.

The News 9 weather team is tracking fire danger conditions in the Panhandle and across northwest Oklahoma. There have been reports of trucks overturned in the Panhlandle and fires in the Guymon and Cherokee areas.

Mesonet data indicated at one point Wednesday sustained winds of 55 mph with gusts to 72 mph and a wind-gust peak of 77.

This is a developing story.