ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guymon, OK

WATCH: High Winds Make Driving Conditions Hazardous In Oklahoma Panhandle

By Ryan Welton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvwWe_0dNpwOnA00

Think the wind is gusty in Oklahoma City? Check out this Wednesday afternoon video from Guymon.

The video shows limited-to-zero view conditions along Highway 412, about 10 to 15 miles east of Guymon. It was sent to News 9 by viewer Kevin Martin.

The News 9 weather team is tracking fire danger conditions in the Panhandle and across northwest Oklahoma. There have been reports of trucks overturned in the Panhlandle and fires in the Guymon and Cherokee areas.

Mesonet data indicated at one point Wednesday sustained winds of 55 mph with gusts to 72 mph and a wind-gust peak of 77.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Fire Threat On High In NW Oklahoma

Dangerous wind on Wednesday! Look for gusts 55 to 70 mph across the state. The fire threat Wednesday is extreme especially in northwest OK behind the dryline. Look for a warm start to the day and record highs this afternoon. Dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles, blowing dust and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Guymon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Panhandle#Driving#Extreme Weather#News 9#Panhlandle#Mesonet
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Strong Winds Increase Fire Danger

Close to record highs today with 70s on the way! It will be breezy today increasing the fire danger again. Tonight look for very warm conditions for this time of year. Lows will drop into the 60s. Tomorrow record highs again with 70s and 80s. Winds will be the big...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Kentuckians Begin Picking Up Pieces After Deadly Tornado Outbreak

On Monday, News 9's Hunter McKee and Augusta McDonnell walked through the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, as debris were scattered across the area. Search and rescue efforts continued and those they spoke to said they can’t believe the amount of destruction they've seen. Hundreds of people could be seen along the streets, picking up the pieces to neighborhoods now turned into rubble.
MAYFIELD, KY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
681
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy