One killed and two others were injured in Wednesday morning shooting, stabbing incident in San Francisco, police

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
 2 days ago
San Francisco, California – One person was killed while two others are in hospital as a result of a shooting, stabbing incident that took place in San Francisco Wednesday morning, local police confirmed.

According to the incident report, officers were dispatched in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in the area of Eighth and Mission streets just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two victims aged 30 and 41. According to the first responders, both of them suffered gunshot wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed.

All three of them were transferred to hospital for treatment in critical condition. The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after. Although their condition was critical when they were found at the scene, the other two victims are expected to survive and recover.

In the initial announcement by the authorities, they didn’t provide more details about the fatal accident and what was the motive behind.

As of now, there is no information about possible other suspects in the case.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.

James Wargelin
2d ago

8th and Mission in SF is a habadashery of South of the Border's Revolving Drug Cartel

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

