Film Breakdown: Al Woods Puts On Run-Stuffing Clinic vs. Texans' Offensive Line

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams home divisional battle with the Seattle Seahawks, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, has been moved to Tuesday due to an outbreak of COVID cases in the Rams locker room. The NFL confirmed that the game has been pushed to Tuesday at 4 p.m. Pacific time. As of Thursday, the Rams had 25 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, nearly half their active roster, including star players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN. The NFL has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has lead to a spike in case numbers around the league. Two other games were also pushed. Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was moved to Monday, and Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was pushed to Tuesday as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO