Prosecutors want to impose a price for disrupting a democratic election. We're following two developments on the investigation of the January 6 attack. The House Committee has referred Mark Meadows to federal prosecutors. The one-time White House chief of staff cooperated for a time, but then stopped and now faces a possible charge of criminal contempt. In a separate case, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., has filed a civil lawsuit. It targets two important groups that played a role on January 6. Karl Racine, the D.C. attorney general, accuses the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of plotting and coordinating violence.

