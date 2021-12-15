53-year-old Tony Whitlow dead, 33-year-old Kendre Howard injured in a multi-vehicle accident (Nashville, TN)
On Tuesday morning, 53-year-old Tony Whitlow, of Brentwood, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65.
As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that 33-year-old Kendre Howard, from Nashville, was driving a Ford Flex when he failed to maintain control taking the Interstate 65 South ramp from Interstate 40 East and went over the grass median [...]
