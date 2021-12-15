53-year-old Tony Whitlow dead, 33-year-old Kendre Howard injured in a multi-vehicle accident (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 37-year-old Austin Kenyon, of Kennewick, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening south of Kennewick. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after 6 PM on South Nine Canyon Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle crashed into a ditch, just feet from the intersection with State Route 397. Responders mentioned that the driver seemed to be heading north on South Nine Canyon Road when he failed to maintain control and crashed his vehicle.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO