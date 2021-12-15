JSU, Mississippi College create public health program with $5M grant

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Mississippi College plan to create a shared public health program with a $5-million grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER).

The grant will allow the schools to create a new bachelor’s degree program in public health at both institutions. The program would also allow undergraduate students to transition easily into a master’s, then doctoral, public health program at JSU.

The schools cite a report from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California as one reason for creating the new program. Keck’s report stated that one reason for the shortage of healthcare workers is the limited capacity of education programs.

The program would also allow for the schools to share each other’s resources like faculty, class spaces, mobile health labs, courses and research.

“Current times demand that we find innovative ways to improve public health in Mississippi and in turn the health of Mississippians,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson.

