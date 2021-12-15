ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man steals beer truck, leads police on slow-speed chase while beer spills into street

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — A man from Rhode Island who is suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck parked outside a Providence business faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Fellela of Cranston jumped into the truck, which appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a liquor store. He then drove off, leading to a low-speed chase on Monday afternoon, police say.

Miller High Life selling ‘Gingerbread Dive Bar’ kits with beer-infused walls

A photojournalist with WPRI captured video of the incident, during which the truck’s liftgate was open and ramp was down, causing bottles and kegs to spill into the street.

Parts of the chase were also captured by a resident’s doorbell camera, showing the truck slowly leading police down the street.

The suspect eventually crashed into a utility pole after about two miles.

Fellela, 44, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, and refusal to submit a chemical test. He was ordered to be held without bail following his arraignment, due to Fellela’s failure to appear during five of his 11 previous criminal cases.

