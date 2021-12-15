The Minnesota Restaurant With Italian Roots That Date Back To 1930s

Where’s your favorite place to get great Italian food in Minnesota? Generations of Minnesotans would have an easy answer for you: Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant. This homey little spot opened up in the 1930s and has been a staple of casual Italian eating ever since. Next time you’re looking for a great meal in a friendly setting, head on over to St. Paul for a taste. Read on below to learn more about this landmark Italian eatery:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant is a popular eatery in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was founded in 1933 by Francesco Yarusso, an Italian immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in 1899. What first opened as Square Deal Cafe later became Yarusso Bros., and it’s still going strong today.

When you enter the restaurant, you’ll find a homey dining area with plenty of space for groups large and small. This family-owned restaurant has a definite family atmosphere. You’ll often see families gather here for birthdays and other special events.

The menu at Yarusso Bros. is full of Italian favorites. You truly cannot go wrong with a big plate of spaghetti and meatballs. The Yarusso’s red sauce is not to be missed!

Fettuccine alfredo is another classic. Whether ordered on its own or with chicken, alfredo lovers will not forget its deliciously rich taste.

Other great choices include ravioli, eggplant or chicken parmesan, lasagna, and even pizza. The homestyle favorites are served in hearty portions by friendly servers who will make you feel right at home.

If you’re craving home-cooked Italian food and you’re in the St. Paul area, a trip to Yarusso Bros. is in order. This family-owned restaurant with Italian roots dates back to the 1930s, and it’s been satisfying diners for generations!

If you’re craving home-cooked Italian food and you’re in the St. Paul area, a trip to Yarusso Bros. is in order. This family-owned restaurant with Italian roots dates back to the 1930s, and it’s been satisfying diners for generations!

Have you been to Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant? For more information about this spot, including menus, hours, takeout options, and more, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re looking for a great Italian restaurant a little farther north, check out our past article about Va Bene Caffe in Duluth.

Address: Yarusso Bros Italian Restaurant, 635 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130, USA