The Minnesota Restaurant With Italian Roots That Date Back To 1930s
Where’s your favorite place to get great Italian food in Minnesota? Generations of Minnesotans would have an easy answer for you: Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant. This homey little spot opened up in the 1930s and has been a staple of casual Italian eating ever since. Next time you’re looking for a great meal in a friendly setting, head on over to St. Paul for a taste. Read on below to learn more about this landmark Italian eatery:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant? For more information about this spot, including menus, hours, takeout options, and more, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re looking for a great Italian restaurant a little farther north, check out our past article about Va Bene Caffe in Duluth.
Address: Yarusso Bros Italian Restaurant, 635 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130, USA
Comments / 2