Jim Bob Duggar Loses Arkansas Senate Race Amid “Difficult Season” for His Family

A new photo of Anna and Josh Duggar’s baby girl, Madyson Lily, has finally emerged. Since she arrived in October, the family has only shared one photo of her until now. As we reported, Anna finally broke her social media silence to announce the birth of her seventh child. She revealed that Madyson arrived on October 23. Josh and Anna announced the pregnancy, as well as the baby’s gender in the spring. However, no announcements came after that social media post because Josh was arrested. He’s currently awaiting his child sexual abuse material trial, which is slated for November 30.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO