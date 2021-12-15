ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

RE/MAX Charities Raises Over $42,000 for Youth Sports

 2 days ago
Grants were given to 26 youth sports organizations in North County

TEMPLETON — RE/MAX Success held their first Cheers to Charities fundraiser on Sept. 16 at Cal Coast Brewery in Paso Robles. Over the last month, the new 501(c)(3) non-profit handed grants out to 26 local youth sports organizations.

The fundraiser featured live music and a silent auction with plenty of food and drink. This event alone raised over $42,000.

RE/MAX Sucess real estate agent Brian Thorndyke said, “The money is raised local and stays local.”

Success Charities is dedicated to lifting up and serving the needs of the community. At RE/MAX Success, a portion of every Real Estate transaction is donated by Agents to Success Charities and matched by lead Broker, Elissa Williams. Their plan is to choose a different beneficiary each year prior to the fundraiser. This year, youth sports was chosen to be their first beneficiary.

RE/MAX Success agents and associates were able to distribute funds throughout the last month. Local youth sports organizations were encouraged to apply for a grant through Success Charities. All qualifying sports teams received a portion of the raised funds.

Thorndyke said, “It all came together as to why we are doing this. Seeing the appreciation and the enthusiasm, the excitement—they were extremely appreciative of what we were able to give.”

He continued, “Passing out that money and the checks to each of the organizations was definitely a highlight of the year.”

Next year, Success Charities looks forward to hosting another fundraiser benefiting a different cause within the community.

“We love to think we started something great and are looking forward to continuing it,” Thorndyke said.

A special thanks to Success Charities sponsors:

  • Liquid Gravity Brewing Company
  • Eleven Twenty-Two Cocktail Lounge and Speakeasy
  • Templeton Tennis Ranch
  • Papagallo II
  • 15 Degree C Wine Shop and Bar
  • Slo Brew Rock
  • All About Dogs
  • San Luis Obispo Library
  • Alex Madonna Expo Center
  • Santa Margarita Ranch

For more information on Success Charities, visit success-100423143.remax.com/remax-info/success-charities

