As soon as there is enough snow on the ground, kids are bundling up and begging their parents to go outside and make a snowman. For generations, three spheres of snow, some sticks, lumps of coal, a carrot and a few winter accessories have entertained millions.

But where did these frosty friends come from? Is the snowman a modern invention? Perhaps a thing of legend that has stood the test of time? What if it’s both?

In his book, “The History of the Snowman,” Bob Eckstein, an award-winning illustrator and writer for The New Yorker, detailed how he worked to uncover this very mystery. While most thought his quest, filled with many years of searching and researching- tasks that took him halfway around the world and introduced him to historians, archaeologists and more- was foolish, Eckstein was determined to find the first snowman.

“The snowman’s story will establish his place in history,” Eckstein wrote. “History is indeed an elastic, inviting concept, which encompasses the most remote records left on earth to the next dusting of snowflakes…Although it may not appear that the snowman changed history or afforded us any obvious lesson, time and time again, this frozen Forrest Gump has appeared alongside dignitaries and celebrities in snapshots of our world’s history, whether he is welcoming soldiers marching through the Berlin Wall or acting as a spokesman in the eruptive labor disputes of the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.

Through his efforts, Eckstein uncovered documentation of a snowman from the Middle Ages. It was in the form of a marginal illustration from a book dating back to 1380, which he found in the Koninklijke Bibliotheek in The Hague. It remains the earliest depictions of such a sculpture.

As all things do, the look of snowman has changed throughout the years. First drawings depicted the icy figure as an armless lump. The earliest known photo of a snowman- taken in 1853- was more of a mound with a head than the cartoonish figures seen today. Carrots were added to form noses, sticks to create hands, and, eventually, even scarves and hats- making the snowman look more human than snow.

But it wasn’t just the look of the snowman that changed. The meaning behind it did as well.

According to Eckstein, in the Middle Ages, building snowmen was likely a way for townspeople to come together and find happiness in an otherwise harsh winter. The author details how, in 1511, the people of Brussels joined to build more than 100 snowmen in a public art exhibit known as the Miracle of 1511, the embodiment of the people’s dissatisfaction with their country’s political climate.

Through the years, the snowman became less of a Joan of Arc and more of a quintessential winter activity to be enjoyed alongside a cup of hot cocoa. Today, he has left his somber past behind to become the focus of fairy tales, children’s stories, horror movies, festivals, baked goods, merchandise and more.

Except to those who look closely…

Eckstein saw more than lumps of snow molded by the gloved hands of those both young and old; he saw years- centuries even- of pain, joy, perseverance and preservation.

“A snowman is a product of the times,” he determined. “…and its true meaning is lost without an understanding of the people who made him.”

So, the next time you step outside on a cold day after a fresh snow and you go to build a snowman of your own, think like Eckstein. Appreciate the complex history hidden inside such a simple activity and think, really think, about what your snowman will say about you.

NOTE: “The History of the Snowman,” published in 2007, has since gone out of print; however, a revised and updated version titled “The Illustrated History of the Snowman” is still available.