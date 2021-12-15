ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jail officer accused of ‘sexual activity’ with an inmate, NC sheriff says

By Joe Marusak
The State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina jail officer was arrested this week after weeks-long investigation into accusations that she engaged in sexual activity with an inmate....

www.thestate.com

