Fourth Sunday Of Advent (YR C) Luke 1:39-45 In the first reading today, we hear about Bethlehem and how, although it is too small to be counted among the clans of Judah, from that tiny village God is going to raise up a Ruler for Israel. We know, of course, to whom this refers, but we need to be clear that although King David also came from Bethlehem, this prophecy is not referring to him because it was written several hundred years after King David had died.

