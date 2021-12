This is the third week of Advent Season which is a time of celebration for Christians all around the world. The Advent season is a time to prepare and a time to remember the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem for the birth of a Messiah who would be named Jesus and would be sent to save the world. Isaiah 9: 6-7 tells us a child will be given to the world to save all who believe in this Messiah called Jesus. Isaiah tells us that this Messiah will have special names and will rule with perfect fairness and justice. He will bring peace to all nations of the world.

BETHLEHEM, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO