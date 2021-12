It was happy tears for Selena Gomez after the superstar was nominated for a GRAMMY Award. Back in November, Gomez, 29, received her first GRAMMY Award nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star admitted that she "cried like a little baby" upon hearing the big news. "Thank you so much. I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," she told ET's Matt Cohen while promoting Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!"

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO