Lionel Messi has paid tribute to his close friend Sergio Aguero after the Barcelona striker retired from football aged 33.Aguero announced his retirement in a press conference at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, on the advice of doctors after leaving the field against Aalaves last month with chest pains. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and, subsequently, has now opted to end his time on the pitch, having been advised of medical risks if he continued.The former Atletico Madrid and Manchester City striker said in an emotional statement: “It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO