Data-frugal deep learning optimizes microstructure imaging

By Carnegie Mellon University Materials Science, Engineering
techxplore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost often, we recognize deep learning as the magic behind self-driving cars and facial recognition, but what about its ability to safeguard the quality of the materials that make up these advanced devices? Professor of Materials Science and Engineering Elizabeth Holm and Ph.D. student Bo Lei have adopted computer vision methods...

techxplore.com

dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Scientists invent energy-saving glass that 'self-adapts' to heating and cooling demand

An international research team led by scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a material that—when coated on a glass window panel—can effectively self-adapt to heat or cool rooms across different climate zones in the world, helping to cut energy usage. Developed by NTU researchers...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Materials Science#Microstructure#Nature Communications#Computer Vision#Ph D#Bainite#Bainitic
ScienceBlog.com

Human-like brain helps robot out of a maze

A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have proven they can.
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Explain Like I’m Five: How an Artificial Neural Network Learns

The learning ability of artificial neural networks (“ANNs”) falls under the scientific area of machine learning. Machine learning is a generic term for the artificial generation of knowledge from experience. More specific, an ANN learns from historical examples and can generalize these after the learning phase by learning the patterns contained in the examples. In machine learning, there are three learning paradigms. These include supervised and unsupervised learning as well as reinforced learning.¹
CODING & PROGRAMMING
harkeraquila.com

Harker alumnus delivers introduction to quantum computing

The Math Club and Programming Club hosted Harker alumnus and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Anand Natarajan (‘09) for a speaker event on quantum computing after school on Wednesday in the Nichols Auditorium. Presenting over Zoom, Natarajan began the event by covering the terms that he would use throughout...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Lumia UK

FS-Mol: Bringing Deep Learning to Early-Stage Drug Discovery

The drug development process is an iterative one that consists of discovery, design, and testing. Historically, drugs were derived from plants and discovered through trial-and-error experiments. Fortunately, this drug discovery process now occurs in a lab, with each iteration of custom-designed compounds producing a more promising candidate. While much safer and more effective, this process takes a great deal of time and money. In fact, it can take over 10 years to bring a single drug from the first stages of development to market and cost between $1–2 billion. A significant time investment occurs in the early stages—during the multiple cycles of designing and synthesizing new candidate molecules, testing them, and determining which molecular properties to improve before starting the cycle again. In fact, the steps of synthesis and in vitro testing of molecule behavior in a laboratory are inherently slow.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

LBNL Reports Crucial Leap in Error Mitigation for Quantum Computers

Editor’s note: Error correction remains a significant obstacle in quantum computing. Today, LBNL AQT researchers report developing a protocol for mitigating the effect of coherent errors which are among the most damaging. The protocol, they report, is able to “accurately predict algorithm performance…[and] demonstrate[s] that randomized compiling can be utilized to leverage and predict the capabilities of modern-day noisy quantum processors.”
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

New modeling tool describes fairer electricity trade

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have proposed a new model for the interaction of nations trading electricity and their network lines planning. Described in IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, the model suggests an explanation for why there is no cooperation in some of the regions of the world where it seems well worth it from an economical standpoint, along with possible solutions for how to make it happen. At its core is the realization that earlier approaches failed to assign proper value to the stability of economic ties.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Magnetic tunnel junction technology for the Angstrom semiconductor era

(Nanowerk News) A research group at Tohoku University has shown that fast switching down to 3.5 ns in sub-five-nm ultra-small magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs) can be achieved by engineering relaxation time, which governs fast magnetization dynamics (IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, "Fast Switching Down to 3.5 ns in Sub-5-nm Magnetic Tunnel Junctions　Achieved by Engineering Relaxation Time").
SCIENCE
Troy Record

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, a team including researchers at the University of Washington, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Harvard University describe the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures.
RENSSELAER, NY
gitconnected.com

Notes On Deep Learning For Coders 1

A superb course and book. Lesson 1 out of 8. One of the most interesting, exciting, and useful techniques you can learn today is, for me, Deep Learning. I started trying it out only in the last year, and I have to admit having an amazing time analyzing my friends’ conversations in our WhatsApp group or building a model to teach me French by telling me what I should answer. The latter proved movie scripts shouldn’t be used in real-life conversations, but that’s for another article :)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Develop Interpretable Time Series Forecasts with Deep Learning

A concise and thorough summary of NeuralProphet. Time series forecasting sucks. It’s cumbersome and requires both subject matter and technical expertise. That is, until now. In 2020, researchers at Standford and Facebook retooled the Prophet algorithm to include a deep learning component. The main selling point is that accuracy improvements were between 55–92%. The deep learning portion of the model is built on top of PyTorch, so they’re easily extendable. Run time on average increased by about 4x, but time series forecasts are rarely in real time, so run time isn’t a major issue.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

A deep learning model rapidly predicts the 3D shapes of drug-like molecules

In their quest to discover effective new medicines, scientists search for drug-like molecules that can attach to disease-causing proteins and change their functionality. It is crucial that they know the 3D shape of a molecule to understand how it will attach to specific surfaces of the protein. But a single...
SCIENCE
Lumia UK

Finding and fixing bugs with deep learning

Finding and fixing bugs in code is a time-consuming, and often frustrating, part of everyday work for software developers. Can deep learning address this problem and help developers deliver better software, faster? In a new paper, Self-Supervised Bug Detection and Repair, presented at the 2021 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2021), we show a promising deep learning model, which we call BugLab. BugLab can be taught to detect and fix bugs, without using labelled data, through a “hide and seek” game.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
rstudio.com

Using Keras for Deep Learning with R

We are excited to announce new developments in Keras for R. Together with our current integration with torch, data scientists can use the most popular and powerful deep learning frameworks all within R. Expand data science capabilities with deep learning. Data scientists use machine learning to create models that improve...
SOFTWARE

