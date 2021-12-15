Jail officer accused of ‘sexual activity’ with an inmate, NC sheriff says

A 31-year old Florida man has reportedly been charged with 600 counts of sexual assault on a minor as well as 600 counts of incest. Robert Cota, 31, of Pensacola, was reported to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by a local pastor who had initially urged Cota to report himself to authorities. According to an arrest report obtained by WEAR-TV and quoted by The New York Post, Cota’s alleged victim said that the abuse started when she was just 7-years-old. The report also alleged that, in Sept. 2020, Cota pulled a gun on his victim after her mom confronted him about the abuse. Cota and the victim had previously told the mother they were having a sexual relationship before withdrawing their statements after the incident with the gun, police said. When Cota was detained, he reportedly the arresting officers that he wasn’t surprised about the accusations.

