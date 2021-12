One of the many treats of being a Cave In fan all these years has been watching the band evolve, following their creative instincts into new territory as they change as people. While big dogs like Slayer, Killswitch Engage, Lamb of God and countless others more or less write the same album over and over again (with all due respect to those bands and their legacies), Cave In have never done that, and it’s one of the characteristics that makes them so special.

